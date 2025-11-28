The FC 26 Thunderstruck promo, one of the most popular promos in the EA FC franchise, arrived at Ultimate Team on November 28. As leaks have revealed, the promo brings many phenomenal cards, and some of them will be added via SBCs or Objectives.

However, this year's Thunderstruck promo release schedule will be slightly different than in previous years. There will be multiple team drops from November 28 until December 5, when the promo comes to an end.

FC 26 Thunderstruck Release Schedule

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Thunderstruck promo will have three team drops, with two of them being labeled mini-releases. As the name indicates, mini releases will introduce fewer players than Team 1, which added 38 tremendous cards to the game, including a few Icons.

Here is the full FC 26 Thunderstruck Promo release schedule:

Team 1 - 28 November

Mini Release 1 - 28 November

Mini Release 2 - 30 November

Throughout the remainder of the week, until December 5, more cards from the FC 26 Thunderstruck promo will arrive at the game, but they will be added either as an SBC or Objective, instead of in a promo squad.