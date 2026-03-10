The FC 26 Gelson Martins Moments SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a solid card from the Olympiacos winger, celebrating his fantastic performance against Real Madrid in 2016.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Gelson Martins Moments SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Gelson Martins Moments SBC has great attributes, with 92 pace, 85 shooting, 85 passing, 91 dribbling, 60 defending, and 74 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Rapid+, Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Technical, First Touch, and Trickster.

When it comes to roles, this card has Winger++, Inside Forward++, and Wide Playmaker+.

FC 26 Gelson Martins Moments SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Moments SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these six squads, you can claim the Gelson Martins Moments card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 78.3k coins.

