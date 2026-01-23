Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 5

January 22, 2026. Quick Answer: Season 5 kicks off on January 29, 2026, with a heavy focus on the 1998 World Cup. Standout leaked rewards include Silver ICONS Zidane, Henry, and Thuram.

Just before the Team of the Year promo wraps up, the current season will end in FC 26. Season 5 will follow immediately, bringing in all the usuals you'd expect, like new cards, Silver ICONs, Evolutions, and packs.

Most of the previous reward tracks have been disappointing. We will have to wait until the new season is live to know the full reward list and see whether it continues the lukewarm trend or offers respite for once.

Leaks have provided us with broad hints about what we can expect from Season 5 in FC 26. Continue reading to know more.

FC 26 Season 5 Release Date & Start Time

Credit: EA Sports

Season 5 for FC 26 is expected to go live on Thursday, January 29, 2026, around 8 am GMT / 12 am PT. That's the time when the current season ends, and the new one begins immediately after that. You can also check the end date in-game through the season track.

Unlike the usual schedule of new content, like promos, which is Friday at 6 pm GMT, seasons begin a day prior on Thursday. It was the case for most seasons before. We expect it to remain the same this time as well.

Everything to know about FC 26 Season 5

According to leaks, the spotlight of Season 5 will be the 1998 World Cup. Each season in FC 26 has focused on one particular World Cup year, and rewards included players from winning and host nations.

That year, France controlled the entire final against the tournament's defending champion, Brazil. Ronaldo Nazário was missing from the initial team sheet. It caused quite a stir across the world of football, only to be revealed years later that R9 was missing because of a convulsive fit.

Ronaldo did make it to the match hours before, but he was far from his best. Two headers from Zinedine Zidane would seal France's first-ever World Cup victory in the first half itself, on their home soil in Stade de France, Saint-Denis.

We admit that the history lesson was not needed. But with France being both the winning and host nation, the reward list for the season could be dominated entirely by them. EA will no doubt throw in some players from other nations.

Silver ICONs will definitely be dominated by France, though. Three of which have already been leaked:

Zinedine Zidane

Thierry Henry

Lilian Thuram

You'll also hear a lot about Ronaldo during this time. Not because of the season, but because R9 is said to be one of the earnable rewards for the leaked ICON Swaps. The feature is set to arrive on the same day as the season.

Future Stars is also expected to be the first promo of Season 5, with Marc Casadó confirmed as a Season Pass Player.

Remember, these are all based on leaks. While they've generally been spot on, finer details can change here and there.

That's everything leaked about Season 5 of FC 26 and its start time. We will update you as soon as we learn more.