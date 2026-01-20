Key Update: ICON Swaps are set to return to FC 26.

January 20, 2026 EA is bringing back the highly sought-after ICON Swaps to Ultimate Team, leaked to arrive a day before the Team of the Year ends.

Rewards that can be earned include an R9 ICON card alongside six other ICONs and packs.

ICON Swaps was quite popular before EA replaced it in favor of season rewards. That's changing now as the feature is set to make a return in FC 26.

Unlike regular promo cards, you could earn rewards through Swaps simply by playing the game. There was no pack luck involved in earning tokens, and some of the players on offer were meta-tier, stronger than usual SBCs and other free items.

Its return to FC 26 also seems equally promising with tantalising rewards. Of course, knowing EA, there may be a few strings attached. Here’s everything you need to know about ICON Swaps.

FC 26 ICON Swaps Explained

ICONS Swaps in FC 26 will allow you to exchange tokens for various rewards. The prizes include ICON cards and packs.

There is a limited number of tokens, and they can be earned by completing various objectives. Each card will have a different price based on its power. The same applies to packs depending on the items they contain.

All in all, complete objectives, earn tokens, and exchange them for rewards. However, you can't claim all rewards. Since the tokens are limited, some cards will eat almost your entire stock of tokens, so you have to be selective.

Remember, the details here are based on leaks and how it worked in past games. Finer details can change upon release.

When will ICON Swaps Release in FC 26?

According to leaks, ICON Swaps is set to start on January 29, 2025. The standard daily content time for FC 26 is 6 pm GMT / 10 am PT, so it'll likely go live at that hour.

It starts shortly before the Team of the Year promo comes to a close. Meaning you won’t be able to throw in more packs in hopes of pulling the coveted blue cards.

All Leaked ICON Swaps Reward

Per leaks, below are all the rewards for ICON Swaps and how many tokens they cost:

Reward Tokens Required 82+ x25 Pack 1 84+ x20 Pack 2 85+ x15 Pack 3 Xabi Alonso 3 Gianluigi Buffon 5 86+ x25 Pack 6 Gianluca Zambrotta 7 1 of 3 89+ Campaign Icon Player Pick 8 Hristo Stoichkov 9 1 of 3 90+ Campaign Icon Player Pick 10 1 of 3 91+ Campaign Icon Player Pick 11 Eric Cantona 11 1 of 3 92+ Campaign Icon Player Pick 12 Rio Ferdinand 14 1 of 3 93+ Campaign Icon Player Pick 17 Ronaldo 19

Leaks have suggested that there will be around 20-25 tokens up for grabs. That means you can get a couple of other rewards outside of the R9 card we're sure you're eyeing.

Ronaldo Nazário has always been a meta player. Seeing EA basically give him away for “free” doesn’t sit right. We'll have to see how tokens are handed out and how grueling the grind is going to be.

Regardless, there will be a decent amount of earnable rewards through easier objectives, so you can at least get a few free rewards by simply playing the game.

That's everything about the ICON Swaps in FC 26 and their rewards. We'll be sure to keep you updated as things are confirmed or if there are any changes.