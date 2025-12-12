The FC 26 Sébastien Haller Unbreakables SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Utrecht striker.

This card has great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and good roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a great one for Eredivisie themed teams.

FC 26 Sébastien Haller Unbreakables SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Sébastien Haller Unbreakables SBC has phenomenal attributes, with 87 pace, 90 shooting, 73 passing, 84 dribbling, 62 defending, and 88 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Precision Header, Game Changer, Tiki Taka, First Touch, and Enforcer.

As for roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Target Forward++, Poacher+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Sébastien Haller Unbreakables SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Unbreakables SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Sébastien Haller Unbreakables card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 30.8k coins.

