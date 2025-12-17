The FC 26 Matthieu Udol Unbreakables SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the RC Lens defender.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and decent roles. It's an okay addition to some Ultimate Team squads and a good one for Ligue 1 McDonald's theme teams.

FC 26 Matthieu Udol Unbreakables SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Matthieu Udol Unbreakables SBC has good attributes, with 80 pace, 65 shooting, 77 passing, 84 dribbling, 86 defending, and 87 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Jockey+, Pinged Pass, Whipped Pass, Block, and Anticipate.

When it comes to roles, this card has Wingback++, Defender++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Attacking Wingback+, Stopper+, and Wide Back+.

FC 26 Matthieu Udol Unbreakables SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit one squad to complete this Unbreakables SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Matthieu Udol

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Unbreakables Matthieu Udol

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Matthieu Udol Unbreakables card.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 19k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!