The FC 26 Loïc Badé Joga Bonito SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Bayer 04 Leverkusen centre-back.

This card has great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and good roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a great choice for Bundesliga-themed teams.

FC 26 Loïc Badé Joga Bonito SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Loïc Badé Joga Bonito SBC has amazing attributes, with 80 pace, 53 shooting, 80 passing, 75 dribbling, 87 defending, and 86 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Long Ball Pass+, Pinged Pass, Jockey, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, and Aerial Fortress.

As for roles, this card has Defender++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Stopper+, and Wide Back+.

FC 26 Loïc Badé Joga Bonito SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Joga Bonito SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Loïc Badé card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 66.5k coins.

