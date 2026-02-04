Primary Subject: FC 26 Link-Up Boost Evolution

FC 26 Link-Up Boost Evolution Key Update: A 30,000-coin Evolution that boosts passing and adds meta PlayStyles.

A 30,000-coin Evolution that boosts passing and adds meta PlayStyles. Status: Live (start by February 13)

Live (start by February 13) Last Verified: February 4, 2026

February 4, 2026 Quick Answer: Spend 30k coins to upgrade passing and PlayStyles on midfielders and fullbacks. It’s best to chain low-rated cards.

The Link-Up Boost Evolution in FC 26 provides a solid upgrade to passing and two of the very best PlayStyles for midfielders.

A not-so-good aspect about the upgrade is that it boosts your overall by +2, ending high-rated cards at 88. The overall boost indicates it's better suited for low-rated cards that can be used in Evo chains.

That said, here are the best players to use in the Link-Up Boost Evolution on FC 26.

Best Players for the Link-Up Boost Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five standout FC 26 players for the Link-Up Boost Evolution are:

Patrick Vieira (Winter Wildcards ICON)

(Winter Wildcards ICON) Ryan Gravenberch (Thunderstruck)

(Thunderstruck) Julian Ryerson (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Marcos Llorente (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Khéphren Thuram (Winter Wildcards)

While these were some of the most standout players for the upgrade, they're not necessarily the best choices. The reason is that the upgrade bumps the card's overall rating to an 88, making it untempting.

Sure, those players will be eligible for chains soon, but for an Evolution that boosts a card to 88 overall, we’ll likely see better upgrades than this.

Considering that, the best way to approach the Link-Up Boost Evo will be to pick very low-rated cards and give them the stats improvements and PlayStyles as a part of a chain. It is a good starting point for Evolutions, not an end upgrade.

For example, if your FS Academy pick is below 82, you can first use this Evolution to give them Incisive Pass as a base PlayStyle, which isn't among the available options for FS Academy. Then begin the FS Academy path, and you'll have endless possibilities when looking at it as a chain.

Otherwise, this Evolution is best suited for defensive mids and fullbacks who generally have low passing. They are often very involved in the buildup, so the upgrade and PlayStyles will benefit them.

Is Link-Up Boost Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

The Link-Up Boost Evolution isn't a bad upgrade, but it's not worth stressing over for 30k coins. It can be excellent if you chain it right and on a good player.

For any Evolutions that are to be done with the chain in mind, the best approach is to wait until the last few days to find the perfect path. Not rushing is a good idea, as better upgrade options might appear right after you commit.

That's everything about the Link-Up Boost Evolution in FC 26 and the best players for the same.