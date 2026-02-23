Primary Subject: FC 26 - Fantasy FC Path Evolution

FC 26 - Fantasy FC Path Evolution Key Update : A striker-exclusive Evolution with a massive 99 Shot Power boost and a second PS+ for 50,000 coins.

: A striker-exclusive Evolution with a massive 99 Shot Power boost and a second PS+ for 50,000 coins. Status: Live (start by March 3)

Live (start by March 3) Last Verified: February 23, 2026

February 23, 2026 Quick Answer: Fantasy FC Path costs 50k coins, providing strikers with Low Driven Shot+ and other boosts. But the +2 OVR jump may hinder future chaining. Top picks include Pérez, Cunha, and Woltemade.

Fantasy FC Path is the first themed Evolution for the Fantasy FC campaign in FC 26. The upgrades for this one are actually pretty good. You get Low Driven as a second PS+, 99 to the shot power attribute, as well as other neat stat increases and PS.

With the RM and LM positions restricted, there is a much smaller pool of eligible players. Likewise, while the second PS+ is tempting, EA has restricted 2 PS+ players from many Evolutions, so that does force you to have a second thought.

All that said, here are the best players for the Fantasy FC Path Evolution.

Best Players for Fantasy FC Path Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five standout FC 26 players for Fantasy FC Path Evolution are:

Ayoze Pérez (World Tour)

(World Tour) Matheus Cunha (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Nick Woltemade (Thunderstruck)

(Thunderstruck) Vicky López (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Rasmus Højlund (Team of the Week, 87)

The Evolution does look like something that'd be great as a part of a massive chain, where it'd be one of the early ones to get the 99 shot power, Low Driven+, and base Finesse Shot.

It's not a total loss for high-rated players, though. You end up with an 88 overall rating, and they should be eligible for quick chains soon.

We do suggest avoiding 86-rated players in particular. A +2 overall increase makes the Evolution less tempting, because you're losing on potential upgrades from many of the Max 86 Evos regularly released. For 87s, it is fair, especially when they'll be chainable soon.

EA has consistently restricted players who have 2 PS+, so that's one thing to be wary of. Regardless of who you pick, it is best to wait until the last few days to know if the Fantasy FC Path can be chained with other Evolutions.

Is Fantasy FC Path Evolution Worth Doing?

Unless you have our top picks or cards that end up with similar stats, the Fantasy FC Path Evolution is not worth the 50k coins.

As we said, avoid using 86-rated players that get their overall boosted for not-so-big improvements. Most Evolutions are still 87-rated, with some 86-rated too, so you're potentially losing multiple good ones for this.

FC 26 Fantasy FC Path Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Fantasy FC Path Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: ST

ST Not Position: LM, RM

Upgrades

Overall: +2 (88)

+2 (88) Passing: +1 (87)

+1 (87) Dribbling: +1 (88)

+1 (88) Physical: +1 (85)

+1 (85) Acceleration: +1 (92)

+1 (92) Shot Power: +70 (99)

+70 (99) Sprint Speed: +1 (92)

+1 (92) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Skills: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Low Driven Shot (2)

Low Driven Shot (2) PlayStyles: Low Driven Shot, First Touch, Finesse Shot, Power Shot (8)

Low Driven Shot, First Touch, Finesse Shot, Power Shot (8) Roles: Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, False 9++, Target Forward++

That's everything you need to know about the Fantasy FC Path Evolution in FC 26.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!