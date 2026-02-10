Primary Subject: FC 26 - Knockout Royalty Promo

FC 26 - Knockout Royalty Promo Key Update: A brand-new campaign celebrating clutch players who have dominated in high-stakes knockout rounds and finals is set to debut.

A brand-new campaign celebrating clutch players who have dominated in high-stakes knockout rounds and finals is set to debut. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: February 10, 2026

February 10, 2026 Quick Answer: Knockout Royalty goes live this Friday at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. Leaked players include Vinícius Júnior, Andrés Iniesta, and Mia Hamm.

A brand-new campaign is coming to FC 26 soon. Knockout Royalty is a new promo that celebrates players who have thrived in crunch fixtures, giving the world of football some of its most memorable moments.

Of course, the theme of the promo has little bearing, and what matters most is the cards it'll add to Ultimate Team. Here are all the leaked cards and the promo schedule.

When will Knockout Royalty Release in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 Knockout Royalty promo will go live on Friday, February 13, 2026. Cards will be available in packs in the usual daily reset time of 6 PM GMT, 10 AM PT.

It'll start right as the current Future Stars promo ends. Last year, FS was also followed by a new campaign in Grassroots Greats. Knockout Royalty will be taking its place this time, with the other two upcoming campaigns rumored to be Fantasy FC and FUT Birthday.

All Leaked Knockout Royalty Cards

According to leaks, here are the players that'll be part of FC 26's brand-new Knockout Royalty promo:

Active players

Micky van de Ven

Kai Havertz

Antoine Griezmann

Vinícius Júnior

ICONs

Mia Hamm

Andrés Iniesta

Dunga

EA has already confirmed four new Heroes through the usual silhouette tease, but even more players will be part of the promo, and leaks should reveal the entire team soon. We will be sure to update you whenever we learn more.

FC 26 Knockout Royalty Explained

Knockout Royalty brings players who thrived in high-stakes matches. This includes knockouts, finals, and other crunch matches of any tournament.

Big players are made for matches like these, so no surprise the promo is filled with popular names. All main team players will be in the packs, while a few others will be released through SBCs and other rewards like Objectives.

We'll keep you posted on SBC solutions and Evolutions as they pop. Visit us regularly to stay up-to-date on the promo.

That's everything you need to know about the Knockout Royalty promo and it's leaks.