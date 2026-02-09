The FC 26 Dani Olmo Flashback SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the F.C. Barcelona star.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a spectacular one for LALIGA EA SPORTS theme teams.

FC 26 Dani Olmo Flashback SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Dani Olmo Flashback SBC has great attributes, with 86 pace, 89 shooting, 88 passing, 91 dribbling, 55 defending, and 77 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Tiki Taka, Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, and First Touch.

When it comes to roles, this card has Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++, False 9++, Half-Winger+, and Target Forward+.

FC 26 Dani Olmo Flashback SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit four squads to complete this Flashback SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Laliga

Requirements:

Laliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these four squads, you can claim the Flashback card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 210k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

