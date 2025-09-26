The FC 26 Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC has been added to Ultimate Team. It introduces an incredible card from the new Arsenal central midfielder.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a meta card, which can receive upgrades, and a great starting squad defensive midfielder option, especially for Premier League theme teams.

In this article, we will tell you the cheapest way to add this card to your squad.

FC 26 Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC has impressive attributes, with 75 pace, 70 shooting, 83 passing, 83 dribbling, 86 defending, and 76 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, with Low Driven Shot, Inventive, Intercept, and Aerial Fortress.

As for roles, it has Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Holding+, Wide Half+, and Playmaker+.

FC 26 Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit five squads to complete this Cornerstones SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these five squads, you can claim the great Zubimendi Cornerstones card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 93.3k coins.

