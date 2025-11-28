The FC 26 Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a tremendous card from the legendary Spanish striker.

This card has incredible attributes, phenomenal PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a spectacular addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon SBC has impressive attributes, with 90 pace, 88 shooting, 78 passing, 86 dribbling, 44 defending, and 78 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Precision Header, Game Changer, Pinged Pass, Rapid, and Quick Step.

As for roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, False 9+, and Target Forward+.

FC 26 Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit nine squads to complete this Thunderstruck SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

On A Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon Loan version

El NiñO

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these nine squads, you can claim the Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon card and eight packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 501k coins.

