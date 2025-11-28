The FC 26 Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a tremendous card from the legendary Spanish striker.
This card has incredible attributes, phenomenal PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a spectacular addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
FC 26 Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon SBC Attributes
The FC 26 Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon SBC has impressive attributes, with 90 pace, 88 shooting, 78 passing, 86 dribbling, 44 defending, and 78 physicality.
It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Precision Header, Game Changer, Pinged Pass, Rapid, and Quick Step.
As for roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, False 9+, and Target Forward+.
FC 26 Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit nine squads to complete this Thunderstruck SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
On A Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon Loan version
El NiñO
Requirements:
- Spain Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
Top Notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
After you submit these nine squads, you can claim the Fernando Torres Thunderstruck Icon card and eight packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 501k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!