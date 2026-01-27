The FC 26 Lautaro Martínez TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the Inter Milan star striker.

This card has impressive attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's an amazing addition to any Ultimate Team squad and an incredible one for Serie A Enilive theme teams.

FC 26 Lautaro Martínez TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Lautaro Martínez TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has amazing attributes, with 86 pace, 92 shooting, 80 passing, 88 dribbling, 55 defending, and 88 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Power Shot, Precision Header, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Technical, Relentless, and Enforcer.

As for roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, Target Forward++, and False 9+.

FC 26 Lautaro Martínez TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit seven squads to complete this TOTY Honourable SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Lautaro Martínez TOTY Honourable Mentions card and seven packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 258k coins.

