Primary Subject: FC 26 - Future Stars Academy II

FC 26 - Future Stars Academy II Key Update: This year, the Future Stars campaign allows you to develop two separate FS Academy players.

This year, the Future Stars campaign allows you to develop two separate FS Academy players. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: February 9, 2026

February 9, 2026 Quick Answer: Complete the Future Stars Youth Cup objectives to unlock a second 90-rated wonderkid Evolution path. It is a 6-step path that allows for a 5-star Skill Move or Weak Foot and a massive stats upgrade.

Unlike the previous iterations of FS Academy, the FC 26 campaign allows you to evolve two young players through Evolutions.

The first one went live alongside Team 1 of the Future Stars, and the FS Academy II is now available with the release of Team 2.

The FS Academy Contract was added to your Ultimate Team without having to do anything, but for Future Stars Academy II, you have to complete objectives. Continue reading to know exactly how to unlock the second FS Evolution.

How to Unlock Future Stars Academy II Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

To unlock FS Academy II Evolution, you'll have to complete the Future Stars Youth Cup objective group. It can be found in the live section, and here are the tasks you need to complete alongside other rewards:

Group Reward: FS Academy II Evolution, 5-star SM and WF Evolutions Objective 1: Play 1 match in the Future Stars Youth Cup. Reward: 2x 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack Objective 2: Score a goal in the Future Stars Youth Cup. Reward: 2x 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack Objective 3: Play 3 matches in the Future Stars Youth Cup. Reward: PS/PS+ Evolution Objective 4: Score in 6 separate matches in the Future Stars Youth Cup Reward: 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack Objective 5: Play 6 matches in the Future Stars Youth Cup. Reward: PS/PS+ Evolution Objective 6: Win 6 matches in the Future Stars Youth Cup. Reward: 2x 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack Objective 7: Score in 12 separate matches in the Future Stars Youth Cup. Reward: 2x 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

FS Academy II Evolution, 5-star SM and WF Evolutions

The two PlayStyles Evolution rewards are Jockey+ and base Anticipate. The SM and WF upgrades work the same as the first FS Academy, meaning you can only bring either the skill move or weak foot to 5-star.

For the FS Youth Cup, you get six entries daily. Completing the objective with that many entries shouldn't be too tough. There was initially a bug that didn't refresh the entries, but it has now been patched, and you can jump back to the tournament again.

FC 26 Future Stars Academy Evolution Explained

Credit: EA Sports

FS Academy is a series of Evolutions in FC 26 that you can do to upgrade any young player (born on or after January 30, 2004) to a 90-rated wonder kid with improved stats and PlayStyles of your choice.

Much like the first, FS Academy II follows the same path. Here is the order of Evolutions you need to do:

Step 1: FS Academy II Evolution

FS Academy II Evolution Step 2: FS Academy Debut Evolution (either Defender, Midfielder, or Attacker)

FS Academy Debut Evolution (either Defender, Midfielder, or Attacker) Step 3: Roles++ Evolution, 4-star WF Evolution, 4-star SM Evolution, PlayStyles Evolution, 1st PS+ Evolution

Roles++ Evolution, 4-star WF Evolution, 4-star SM Evolution, PlayStyles Evolution, 1st PS+ Evolution Step 4: FS Academy First XI Evolution

FS Academy First XI Evolution Step 5: 2nd PS+ Evolution, 5-star WF or SM Evolution

2nd PS+ Evolution, 5-star WF or SM Evolution Step 6: FS Club Legend Evolution

For a more detailed breakdown, including how to unlock some of these Evolutions, check out our detailed guide on Future Stars Academy Evolution.

Your path in both the first and second FS Academy is the same. EVOs in the path are repeatable twice, so you don't have to unlock them again for the second time, other than the starting upgrade of FS Academy II.

That's everything about the FS Academy II Evolution in FC 26.