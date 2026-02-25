Primary Subject: FC 26 - Fantasy FC Team 2

FC 26 - Fantasy FC Team 2 Key Update: All active players and Hero cards for Team 2 have been leaked.

All active players and Hero cards for Team 2 have been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Quick Answer: Fantasy FC Team 2 launches February 27, 2026, at 6 PM GMT, featuring leaked stars Florian Wirtz, Viktor Gyökeres, and Hero Wesley Sneijder.

Team 2 of Fantasy FC will go live this Friday, bringing in another batch of live cards that'll receive upgrades based on real-life performances. More Heroes will also make their way to the many Ultimate Team packs in FC 26.

Leaks have now revealed the full Team 2 for the campaign. Continue reading to know the list.

All FC 26 Fantasy FC Team 2 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 2 of the Fantasy FC promo:

Active Players

Florian Wirtz

Viktor Gyökeres

Clara Mateo

Arda Güler

Mika Godts

Ethan Nwaneri

Lauren James

Tijjani Reijnders

Tabitha Chawinga

Warren Zaïre-Emery

Martin Baturina

Enzo Millot

Gonçalo Guedes

Andrej Kramarić

Vangelis Pavlidis

Oscar Bobb

Conor Gallagher

Jess Park

Adama Traoré

Mattéo Guendouzi

Paul Onuachu

Denise O'Sullivan

Estefanía Banini

Franziska Harsch

Sepp van den Berg

Félix Correia

Nerea Nevado

Heroes

Wesley Sneijder

Rafael Márquez

Celia Šašic

Harry Kewell

Ivan Zamorano

Pablo César Aimar

Park Ji Sung

Hidetoshi Nakata

Tim Cahill

John Arne Riise

Those were all the promo team players. Outside of them, there should be several released through Objectives and SBCs. We will keep you posted on the solutions.

Keep in mind, these are all based on leaks. While they've mostly been accurate, finer details can change here and there.

FC 26 Fantasy FC Team 2 Release Time

The Fantasy FC Team 2 will go live on February 27, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. The hour is the usual daily reset time for new content. Promos and the following teams are always released on Friday.

Past Fantasy FC, it will be time for the FUT Birthday. It'll go live exactly one week after Team 2 releases and will have cards with 5-star skill and weak foot ratings.

The campaign is a staple for every EA FC cycle and celebrates the anniversary of Ultimate Team, which was first released in March 2009.

That's everything you need to know about Team 2 of Fantasy FC in FC 26.