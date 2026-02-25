- Primary Subject: FC 26 - Fantasy FC Team 2
- Quick Answer: Fantasy FC Team 2 launches February 27, 2026, at 6 PM GMT, featuring leaked stars Florian Wirtz, Viktor Gyökeres, and Hero Wesley Sneijder.
Team 2 of Fantasy FC will go live this Friday, bringing in another batch of live cards that'll receive upgrades based on real-life performances. More Heroes will also make their way to the many Ultimate Team packs in FC 26.
Leaks have now revealed the full Team 2 for the campaign. Continue reading to know the list.
All FC 26 Fantasy FC Team 2 Players
Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 2 of the Fantasy FC promo:
Active Players
- Florian Wirtz
- Viktor Gyökeres
- Clara Mateo
- Arda Güler
- Mika Godts
- Ethan Nwaneri
- Lauren James
- Tijjani Reijnders
- Tabitha Chawinga
- Warren Zaïre-Emery
- Martin Baturina
- Enzo Millot
- Gonçalo Guedes
- Andrej Kramarić
- Vangelis Pavlidis
- Oscar Bobb
- Conor Gallagher
- Jess Park
- Adama Traoré
- Mattéo Guendouzi
- Paul Onuachu
- Denise O'Sullivan
- Estefanía Banini
- Franziska Harsch
- Sepp van den Berg
- Félix Correia
- Nerea Nevado
Heroes
- Wesley Sneijder
- Rafael Márquez
- Celia Šašic
- Harry Kewell
- Ivan Zamorano
- Pablo César Aimar
- Park Ji Sung
- Hidetoshi Nakata
- Tim Cahill
- John Arne Riise
Those were all the promo team players. Outside of them, there should be several released through Objectives and SBCs. We will keep you posted on the solutions.
Keep in mind, these are all based on leaks. While they've mostly been accurate, finer details can change here and there.
FC 26 Fantasy FC Team 2 Release Time
The Fantasy FC Team 2 will go live on February 27, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. The hour is the usual daily reset time for new content. Promos and the following teams are always released on Friday.
Past Fantasy FC, it will be time for the FUT Birthday. It'll go live exactly one week after Team 2 releases and will have cards with 5-star skill and weak foot ratings.
The campaign is a staple for every EA FC cycle and celebrates the anniversary of Ultimate Team, which was first released in March 2009.
That's everything you need to know about Team 2 of Fantasy FC in FC 26.
