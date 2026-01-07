Fresh Legs Evolution is a great opportunity in FC 26 to add quickness to players who find themselves constantly struggling to keep up. The upgrade is capped at 88, so it doesn't provide blistering pace. But it's good enough for someone who is noticeably slower.

Below are the best players for the Fresh Legs Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players For Fresh Legs Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

The five most standout players in FC 26 for the Fresh Legs Evolution are:

Ruud Gullit (Silver ICON)

(Silver ICON) Claudia Pina (Gold)

(Gold) Julian Ryerson (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Patrick Vieira (Winter Wildcards, 86 OVR)

(Winter Wildcards, 86 OVR) Lionel Messi (Gold)

Because the pace is capped at 88, it's not ideal for wingers as they'll need to be faster than that. Most wingers will already have higher speed anyway.

CBs could have been perfect candidates had they not been restricted from the Evolution. That leaves strikers with a low pace and other position players, such as midfielders, as better suitors.

Silver ICONs are also eligible, and whenever that happens, the most popular pick will always be Ruud Gullit. One of the all-time greats for the position, the Dutchman is an absolute unit to have in the midfield. He is just as good of an attacking threat as he is at winning possession back.

We're sure you are already familiar with his in-game abilities, given how widely common Ruud Gullit is on every meta team. Being a silver card means more Evolution chain potential! Other Silver ICONs are good picks as well.

While not a 'physical' threat like Gullit, Lionel Messi dominates the final third in his own way. Of course, the Argentinian needs no introduction, and he has been among the best cards in multiple previous games. But time is cruel, and not being part of a competitive league means his stats aren't as good.

Lionel Messi's Gold lacked the pace but had good PlayStyles and other stats. The Evolution solves the speed issue, as it adds the Rapid PlayStyle, all the while keeping him eligible for quick chain potential.

Claudia Pina was the frontrunner for Plenty of Time Left Evolution. It brings her OVR to 88, meaning you'll have to wait for more than a couple of weeks for further upgrades. Fresh Legs, however, keeps her overall at 87. Since max 87 will be the standard during Team of the Year, you can give Pina additional upgrades in the future.

Julian Ryerson and Patrick Vieira are the other two standout picks. You only have to do the Evolution once on them and can save the remaining for others.

Is Fresh Legs Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

For 10k coins, you won't find a better upgrade than Fresh Legs in FC 26. Pace is one of the few stats that is beneficial for everyone, from defenders to attackers. The Evolution is a must-do for sure.

That's everything about the Fresh Legs Evolution in FC 26.