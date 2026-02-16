Primary Subject: FC 26 - Crowned Maestro Evolution

FC 26 - Crowned Maestro Evolution Key Update: This is the first major 2 PS+ Evolution of the year.

Status: Live (start by February 23)

Last Verified: February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 Quick Answer: For 65,000 coins, you can upgrade an 87-rated CAM with Tiki Taka+ and Incisive Pass+. Best choices include Griezmann, Vicky López, and Sangaré.

Crowned Maestro is the first proper 2 PS+ upgrade in FC 26. Being one of the early Evolutions providing it, upgrades aren't particularly tantalizing for cards with already high stats and existing chains you might be building. Still, some of the cards turn into genuinely great midfielders.

The Evolution costs 65k coins (or 500 FC Points). If you don't want to waste that much on an underwhelming player, check the best FC 26 players for the Crowned Maestro Evolution below.

Best Players for Crowned Maestro Evolution in FC 26

The seven most standout players for FC 26 Crowned Maestro Evolution are:

Antoine Griezmann (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Vicky López (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Mamadou Sangaré (Future Stars)

(Future Stars) Zico (Winter Wildcards ICON)

(Winter Wildcards ICON) Yui Hasegawa (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Raphaël Guerreiro (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards ICON)

An ideal CAM is someone who is quick-footed and has both passing and shooting capabilities. Much of the game is dictated by PlayStyles, so you'd need all the important ones for the position.

For shooting, Low Driven and Finesse Shot are a must. For passing, the strongest ones for the CAM position are Tiki Taka and Incisive Pass. Any player who ends up having all four of these after the Evolution, with some other complementary PlayStyles, will be a good shout.

The ones ticking all those boxes are Antoine Griezmann and Zico, making them the strongest picks for the upgrade. The Frenchman is versatile enough to lead the attack. Griezmann has a perfect profile for a one-touch football striker, or a false 9 as a creative workhorse who can sneak his way to goal.

Vicky López is another player who has the desired PS. But Rapid+ makes her better at dominating the flanks than an attacking midfielder. A base Trickster and Technical further complements this to make her an outstanding player for the position.

If you don't want CAM and instead need a box-to-box CM or CDM, there won't be any better than Mamadou Sangaré, Yui Hasegawa, and Raphaël Guerreiro. They all have amazing stats, PlayStyles, and feel very good in-game.

The last mention on our list is Johan Cruyff. He is as excellent a choice as any other, though a card of his caliber could benefit from waiting a little longer for even bigger upgrades. Even among the current, Iconic Attacker Glow Up from ICON Swaps, none is better for Cruyff.

Regardless of who you pick, make sure to stack as many sensible upgrades as you can without crossing the requirements. Crowned Maestro will push the card's overall to 89, locking them out of chains for a good while.

Is Crowned Maestro Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, Crowned Maestro is worth doing in FC 26. The Evolution provides good upgrades at a reasonable price. However, try to use players who get a heavy boost in stats to make the most out of the upgrade.

It is also best to wait and not rush. Better upgrades or chain potential might pop right after. That's how you should approach every Evolution.

All FC 26 Crowned Maestro Requirements & Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Crowned Maestro Evolution in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 Pace: Max 90

Max 90 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CAM

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Shooting: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Acceleration: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Agility: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Balance: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Ball Control: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Crossing: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Curve: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Dribbling: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Long Passing: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Reactions: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Short Passing: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Free Kick: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Sprint Speed: +15 (85)

+15 (85) Stamina: +20 (86)

+20 (86) Vision: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Composure: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Weak Foot: +3 (4)

+3 (4) Skills: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass (2)

Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass (2) PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Technical, Low Driven Shot, First Touch (8)

Incisive Pass, Technical, Low Driven Shot, First Touch (8) Roles: Playmaker++, Classic 10++

That's everything about the Crowned Maestro Evolution in FC 26.