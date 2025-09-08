EA FC, or any online game, is half the fun with friends. You won't find a better way to wind up your lads than humiliating them with all the fresh skill moves added in FC 26. Do the Griddy celebration afterwards to rub it in further.

But what if your friends are on different platforms? Here are the full details on crossplay for FC 26 as well as cross-progression.

Will FC 26 have crossplay?

Credit: EA Sports

While EA has yet to confirm explicitly, FC 26 will feature crossplay, as it has been a staple over the years.

Likewise, it should work the same as the previous year, where you can only matchmake between the same generation of consoles. Players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC will be pitted against each other. Meanwhile, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will play together.

There is a noticeable difference in gameplay for past and current generations of consoles, so they're pooled differently. You can turn off crossplay as well, especially if you are a console player worried about the hacker problem on PC.

In case you decide to keep it on, you can play pretty much all Ultimate Team, Season, and Clubs with your friends on different platforms. It should be enabled by default.

FC 26 crossplay details on Nintendo Switch

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 will not have crossplay ability for Nintendo Switch owners. EA confirmed it on the blog post sharing information on the port for handheld.

For Nintendo Switch 2, which is said to get the current generation version of the game (same as PlayStation 5 and Xbox One), crossplay with other platforms remains unconfirmed and is unlikely.

Even players within the Switch family won't be able to matchmake as Nintendo Switch 2 will get the current-gen version of FC 26. Nintendo Switch 2 players can, however, download the downgraded Nintendo Switch 1 version to enable the crossplay feature.

Does FC 26 have cross-progression?

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 will not have complete cross-progression and only progress between the same console family with carry over. That means if you play on PlayStation 5 and switch to PC or Xbox, you'll have to make a new Ultimate Team from scratch.

Not even FC Points are carried between different platforms. This has always been the case with past titles and even with the same console cross-progression, only your Ultimate Team mode progress will be shared.

That's all the crossplay and cross-progression details you needed to know about FC 26.