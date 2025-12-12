The FC 26 Clint Dempsey Unbreakables Hero SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, bringing a spectacular card from the United States' legendary striker.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Clint Dempsey Unbreakables Hero SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Clint Dempsey Unbreakables Hero SBC has amazing attributes, with 87 pace, 89 shooting, 86 passing, 88 dribbling, 50 defending, and 85 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, and First Touch.

When it comes to roles, this card has Shadow Striker++, Inside Forward++, Wide Playmaker++, Playmaker+, Half-Winger+, and Winger+.

FC 26 Clint Dempsey Unbreakables Hero SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Unbreakables SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Clint Dempsey Unbreakables Hero card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 77k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!