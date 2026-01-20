Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 - Ultimate Team Season 2025/26

The Build your TOTY HM Evolution in FC 26 lets you upgrade any eligible player to a similar power level as Honorable Mention cards from the Team of the Year promo.

It has multiple paths, and you need to chain three times to get the fully upgraded card.

If you're confused about the steps, best paths, and which player to choose, we have broken everything down below.

Build Your TOTY HM Evolution Explained

The Build Your TOTY HM is a three-stage Evolution in FC 26 that lets you upgrade a single card three times. Restricted to midfielders, you can choose among multiple upgrade options, but there is a strict path that you must follow.

First, you start with 'Build Your TOTY HM EVO'. Here you can pick any of the CAM, CM, or CDM players.

Depending on the position you selected, the card can then be chained into one of three second Evolutions: Build Your TOTY HM CM, CDM, or CAM.

If you picked a CM player early, you'll be eligible for Build Your TOTY HM CM. The same goes if you picked the other positions.

After that, your player will be eligible for a third upgrade, releasing on Friday, January 23. It'll give you a choice between three PS+: First Touch+, Long Ball Pass+, and Press Proven+.

Remember, you have one choice and can use the entire path on a single player only. For example, if you pick a CM player in the first upgrade, you can do the Build your TOTY HM CM and then PS+ choice Evolutions. Both the CDM and CAM versions of Build Your TOTY Evolution won't be available.

All cards must follow the same sequence we mentioned above. If between these three Evolutions, you do any other Evolution on the player, they will no longer be eligible to finish the chain. That's why it is wise to do all chains before committing to the Build your TOTY HM Evo.

Best Path for The Build Your TOTY HM Evolution in FC 26

All three Evolution paths are equally good, as it all depends on the players you pick. CDM is the weakest if you consider the Anticipate+, which is more desired on a CB than a CDM.

But with the free position change Evolution, you can turn your CB to CDM and then put them through the HM Evolution. The result after doing this for some cards is very good. If you don't plan on this route and just want to upgrade a regular player, pick either CM or CAM players. Build your TOTY CAM is the best one, and CM comes in second.

For the PS+ choice coming later, none of them are exciting. If there is no stat boost with it and just second PS+ of First Touch+, Long Ball+, or Press Proven+, they won't add much value. However, you don't have much choice. The second Evolution will boost the overall to 89, which will make the card unchainable for months.

In case you do want to select one, pick First Touch+ or Press Proven+ for CAMs and CMs in attacking roles, and Long Ball+ for CDMs.

Best Players for The Build Your TOTY HM Evolution in FC 26

The seven most standout players for the Build Your TOTY HM Evolution in FC 26 are:

Micky van de Ven (Gold, has to chain with CB to CDM first)

(Gold, has to chain with CB to CDM first) Marcus Rashford (Ultimate Scream, CAM)

(Ultimate Scream, CAM) Lionel Messi (Gold)

(Gold) Xavi Simons (UCL Primetime)

(UCL Primetime) Arda Güler (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Khéphren Thuram (Cornerstones)

(Cornerstones) Kenan Yildiz (Team of the Week)

Given how the upgrades and stats cap are set, plenty of cards will end up with identical numbers. The game is all about PlayStyles, so that's the only thing to keep in mind while making your choice.

Pick cards that end up getting all the best PS for their positions. Animations and body type also make a difference. You would like to have someone agile and quick-footed for CAM and a tall, physical player for the CDM position.

Regardless of who you pick, we suggest waiting until the last few days. More Evolutions will release as the promo progresses. Some can add stats or PlayStyles without raising overall that much, so you can throw them there first and then commit to the Build Your TOTY HM Evolution.

You should stack as many upgrades that make sense as possible, particularly on low-rated cards like Micky van de Ven. The stats for being 89 overall aren't all that amazing and could use more boost. Just don't exceed the requirement of max 90 pace, 86 overall, 4 positions, and 1 PS+.

That's everything you need to know about the TOTY HM Evolution in FC 26.