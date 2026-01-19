The Team of the Year promo has kicked off in FC 26, and that means plenty of Evolutions will be available over the coming weeks, providing major stat boosts. Alongside the TOTY HM Builder, New Boots is one of the first upgrades for the campaign.

New Boots adds the base version of Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Tiki Taka, and Incisive Pass. All four are some of the most meta PlayStyles in FC 26. The Evolution is free, which makes things even better.

All that said, here are the best players for the New Boots Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players For New Boots Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five most standout players for the New Boots Evolution in FC 26 are:

Dan Ndoye (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Rafael Leão (Gold)

(Gold) Rayan Cherki (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Kenan Yildiz (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Leroy Sane (Flashback SBC)

You get two scoring PlayStyles and two for passing. So, the best players are attacking midfielders, followed by wide mids and wingers. Since the four PS are an absolute meta combo to have on CAMs, we suggest doing it on players who can get all of them.

You can also use it on strikers if your tactical setup requires them to be involved more in the buildup rather than just being pure goal scorers. If one-touch is your style of play, then having at least a base Tiki Taka on all cards is important.

Kenan Yildiz and Rayan Cherki are perfect attacking midfielders for an upgrade like New Boots. The Frenchman only gets Finesse Shot with the upgrade, but he already had all the important ones for the position. Both Cherki and Yildiz have good chain potential, especially Yildiz, as he is rated only 82.

If you want players that occupy the absolute frontline, then our other three picks, Dan Ndoye, Rafael Leão, and Leroy Sane, are standout choices.

One thing to keep in mind is that this Evolution alone won't give you a good card. It is best to pick someone whom you think you'll invest in the long run with multiple upgrades.

If you have eyes on any Silver or Bronze attacking players to evolve, New Boots is a good Evolution to begin with because it provides all the meta PlayStyles.

That's everything about the New Boots Evolution in FC 26.