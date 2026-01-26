Primary Subject: FC 26 - Block Party Evolution

Top 5 player rankings for the Evolution and things to keep in mind before doing the upgrade.

Top 5 player rankings for the Evolution and things to keep in mind before doing the upgrade. Last Verified: January 22, 2026.

January 22, 2026. Quick Answer: The best picks are Patrick Dorgu and Pierre Kalulu. While Block+ is a strong defensive PlayStyle, this Evolution is best used as a chain rather than a standalone upgrade due to the restrictive 85 OVR cap.

Team of the Year started with some promising Evolutions in FC 26. But it has failed to pick up since, bringing largely underwhelming and so-so EVOs. Block Party also isn't a TOTY-level upgrade because the max overall is restricted to 85.

One thing that does make it worth checking is the Block+ and base Intercept. Both of which are among the most desired PlayStyles for CBs. If you're eyeing to start a chain for low-rated center backs, Block Party is a perfect starter.

All that said, here are the best candidates for the Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Block Party Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five standout candidates for the Block Party Evolution in FC 26 are:

Patrick Dorgu (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Micky van de Ven (Gold)

(Gold) Pierre Kalulu (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Patrick van Aanholt (Time Warp)

(Time Warp) Theo Hernández (Gold)

The thing that holds back the Evolution from being an absolute must-do is that it increases the overall value by +2. While 87 OVR cards will receive upgrades soon, it leaves little room to stack upgrades for players that are already at 85. More so when you consider the stat boosts here aren't all that amazing.

Likewise, while Block+ is a good PlayStyle, it is only useful on CB. Even among center backs, something like Intercept+, Jockey+, or Anticipate+ will be of higher priority. The base version of the Block PlayStyle does just fine, while the plus version is a good 2nd or 3rd PS, not first.

All that means is that the Block Party Evolution won't be a good upgrade on its own. You'll have to chain it with others.

Use players like Patrick Dorgu, van Aanholt, and Pierre Kalulu, as all three already have suitable PS+. Fullbacks will always search for defensive upgrades, as they don't have it as high as proper CBs. Meanwhile, most CBs could use pace upgrades because they generally already have good defensive stats.

For Micky van de Ven and Theo Hernández, since they're rated lower, we highly recommend stacking chains that give a better PS+ first, and then using Block Party for the finishing touches.

TheBlock Party Evolution is free, so if you chain it right, the upgrades can be good. We do recommend waiting as long as possible before committing, though. It is always best to take your time, just in case a better upgrade or chain arrives.

That's everything you need to know about the Block Party Evolution in FC 26.