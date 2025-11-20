FC 26 FC Pro Live: All Leaked Players & Start Date

FC Pro Live is the next promo for FC 26 and has been a staple event for years. Each dynamic card in the promo is tied to a specific player from the FC Pro Live Tournament. The further the player advances in the esports competition, the bigger the upgrades the specific card receives.

We won't officially know all the cards until the promo has gone live. But, as usual, leakers have revealed the full lineup of players you can expect to hit packs for the upcoming FC Pro Live promo.

FC 26 FC Pro Live Leaked Players

Credit: @FutSheriff

Per reliable leaks, here are all the players that'll be part of the FC Pro Live promo in FC 26:

Federico Chiesa

Sandro Tonali

Fabian Ruiz

Matthias Ginter

Lukas Klostermann

Timo Werner

Gleison Bremer

Joshua Zirkzee

Franck Honorat

Stephan El Shaarawy

Nuno Tavares

Fabio Viera

Darwin Nunez

Alejandro Garnacho

Dan James

Billy Gilmoure

Georginio Wijnaldum

Jordan Teze

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Ahmed Hegazi

Maximiliano Caufriez

Thiago Martins

There are no headline-worthy names in the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, or Virgil van Dijk that we saw in the last promo, which is refreshing. Likewise, the cards won't have big numbers straight away, as they're all eligible for upgrades depending on how the real tournament pans out.

When Does the FC Pro Live Promo Start in FC 26?

The FC Pro Live promo will begin on November 21, 2025, at 6:00 PM GMT (1:00 PM ET, 10:00 AM PT). That's three days before the official FC Pro Open tournament, which is scheduled for November 24.

New promos in EA FC are typically released on Friday at 6 PM GMT, just as the old ones leave. Some of them last for a couple of weeks, while others last for just one. FC Pro will last for a week before a new promo begins, rumored to be the returning Thunderstruck.

That's everything we know so far about the FC Pro Live promo and the leaked players that'll hit packs soon.