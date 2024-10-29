FC 25 - Trailblazers Team 2 Predictions

The Trailblazers Team 2 will arrive at FC 25 on Friday, 1 November, and will introduce some amazing cards, just like Team 1 did.

Many fans are wondering which players Team 2 will introduce, as there are a lot of players who meet the criteria to be selected for it. However, there are a handful of players who are very likely to make Team 2, so much so that if any of them was left out of it, it would be quite a shock.

So let's find out the players who are a shoo-in for the Trailblazers Team 2.

Trailblazers Team 2 Predictions

Before going into the predictions, it's worth noting that according to many leakers, Rodman and Vinicius Jr will be coming in the Trailblazers Team 2.

Sporting goal-scoring machine, Viktor Gyökeres, is expected to be a part of the Trailblazers Team 2. The Swedish player is having a fantastic start to the season, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him follow in the footsteps of his now former coach, Ruben Amorim, and join a Premier League giant in January.

Credit: EA Sports FC The Trailblazers Team 1 introduced some great Players!

Another player who has been deadly in front of goal is Inter Milan superstar striker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has already won a POTM award, and another one might be coming, as the French player can't stop scoring.

Speaking of players who can't stop scoring, Eintracht Frankfurt Omar Marmoush is in the form of his life, with 10 goals and seven assists in 12 games. Similar to Thuram, Marmoush has already won a POTM award, and a place in the Trailblazers Team 2 is more than deserved for the Egyptian player.

Lamine Yamal started the 2024 season as he ended the 2023 one, spreading magic on the field and showcasing why he is one of the biggest stars in the football world at the moment. Not having Yamal in the Trailblazers Team 2 would be a crime, as few players had such a great start to the season as he had.

Last but certainly not least, we have Lionel Messi, who continues to showcase his astronomical talent in the MLS and Copa America. Messi's start to the 2024 season has been nothing short of amazing, with its latest performances being reminiscent of prime Messi.

What other players do you think deserve to be in Trailblazers Team 2? Let us know in the comments below!