FC 25 - How To Complete Bundesliga POTM Marmoush SBC, Costs & Solution

After the Lamine Yamal and Cole Palmer POTM SBCs, EA Sports FC has now introduced the Bundesliga POTM Marmoush SBC to FC 25. The Eintracht Frankfurt star striker had some fantastic performances in September, with five goals and six assists in just three games.

Marmoush started the month of October strong, with two goals and one assist versus Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. If he keeps up this form, another POTM award might be in the cards for him.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

Bundesliga POTM Marmoush SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Bundesliga POTM Marmoush card possesses some great attributes, with 93 pace, 84 shooting, 88 dribbling, 78 physicality, and 73 passing. It has the Chip Shot+, Pinged Pass, Technical, and First Touch PlayStyles.

When it comes to roles, this card has the False 9+, Advanced Forward+, and Inside Forward+.

These are great roles for a winger, and combined with the spectacular attributes and PlayStyles this card possesses, make this a must-have card for every Bundesliga Ultimate Team squad.

To get their hands on this amazing card, and three packs, players need to submit three squads.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

83 Rated

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these three squads, players will earn the great Bundesliga POTM Marmoush SBC card, as well as three packs. Completing this SBC, and adding this great card to their squad, will cost players around 47.5k coins.

This is an extremely cheap SBC that offers a great card. Even if this card doesn't fit in the starting squad of some players, it's a perfect card to have as a super sub, as it can come in and completely change the game.