According to multiple EA Sports FC leakers, the TrackStars promo is coming to FC 25! The promo will introduce fantastic content, including Hero cards, and arrive at Ultimate Team soon.

The TrackStars promo is replacing the Centurions promo, which won't be releasing a Team 2. This comes as a surprise to FC 25 fans, who were waiting for more great cards from the promo, especially after the spectacular cards Team 1 introduced.

Without further ado, let's find out everything we know about the TrackStars promo so far.

According to the leakers, the TrackStars promo will arrive at FC 25 on Friday, 15 November, when Team 2 of the Centurions promo was expected to go live.

Credit: @DonkTrading

The promo is expected to introduce some great content to Ultimate Team, that will hopefully help revitalize the mode, and make it more enjoyable to play.

So let's take a look at what content we can expect from the TrackStars Promo.

TrackStars Promo Content

As mentioned above, the TrackStars promo is expected to introduce some great cards to FC 25, including Heroes.

Some leakers have speculated that this promo will work similarly to the Headliners promo, with cards getting upgraded based on their real-life performances.

Credit: @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x

Just like in the Road to the Knockouts promo, the TrackStars cards may have to complete certain objectives to be upgraded. If that's the case, the upgrades will probably include an OVR boost to attributes, new PlayStyles, and new roles, among others.

It's worth noting that while the card design showcased in the images in this article is the official one, none of the players have been confirmed as part of the promo.