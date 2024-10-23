FC 25 - How to Complete Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC, Costs & Solution

The Max 88 Hero Upgrade SBC has just arrived at FC 25, and it allows players the chance to add a fantastic Hero card to their squad.

There are plenty of great Heroes in FC 25 with a Max 88 OVR, and these cards would be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads. It's a perfect way for players to upgrade their team before the upcoming Fut Champions.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the FC 25 Max 88 Hero Upgrade SBC.

Max 88 Hero Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solutions

This SBC allows players to earn a Hero card with a maximum of 88 OVR, with cards such as Hazard, Di Natale, Yaya Toure, Hamsik, and Ramires, among many others, being up for grabs.

Most of the Hero cards players can get from this SBC possess spectacular attributes, great PlayStyles, and good roles. Many of them are among the most meta players in the game and can help users significantly upgrade their squad, and also take their game to the next level.

To complete this SBC, and get the chance to earn a spectacular Hero card, and many packs, players need to submit three squads.

84 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Players with minimum 87 OVR: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these three squads, players will earn the Max 88 Base Hero Player Pack, from where they will hopefully pull a great Hero card. They will also earn three packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 141k coins.