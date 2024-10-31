FC 25 Centurions - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Centurions promo is coming to FC 25 and it's expected to arrive during Season 2, where it will hopefully introduce some incredible players.

Just like in previous editions, the promo will most likely include players who have achieved the incredible 100-game mark for their clubs, rewarding them with some fantastic cards.

Without further ado let's find out everything about the FC 25 Centurions promo.

The official release date of the Centurions promo hasn't been revealed yet. However, some Centurion cards have already arrived at FC 25 via the Season 2 reward path.

Because of that, the Centurions promo is expected to arrive at Ultimate Team soon, bringing with it even more great cards.

Centurions Promo Content

The Centurions promo is expected to introduce plenty of cards, from multiple rarities, of players who have reached the 100 games mark for their club.

These players will most likely have upgraded attributes, great PlayStyles, and many roles. As mentioned above, some players of the Centurions promo have already arrived at the game, and all of them have great stats.

Here are all the Centurions players that are already available in Ultimate Team.

88 OVR Emiliano Martínez

89 OVR Grealish

89 OVR Malen

More Centurions players are expected to arrive at FC 25 soon.

We will update this article with new information as soon as it's made available, so make sure to bookmark it.