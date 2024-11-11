Another great weekend of football is over and we had many spectacular performances, which means TOTW 9 is set to introduce some great cards to FC 25.

Last week's TOTW squad was quite disappointing, but with some stellar performances from some of the biggest names in the game this week, fans are hopeful TOTW 9 will be significantly better.

But which players will be in TOTW 9 that make this promo so special? Let's find that out right now!

FC 25 TOTW 9 Predictions

TOTW 9 is expected to arrive at FC 25 on Wednesday, 13 November, at around 6pm GMT/1pm ET.

The two previous TOTW squads weren't anything to write home about, with the promo introducing mostly fodder cards. However, with so many great performances by stars this past weekend, it's expected that TOTW 9 marks the return to the golden days of the TOTW promo.

Fans are expecting TOTW 9 to introduce some meta cards, or at least cards that can rival the players introduced by the Centurions promo.

Here are some of the players we expect to see in TOTW 9.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

The Pharaoh had a vintage performance this past weekend, with one goal and an assist in the Reds' 2-0 win versus Aston Villa. This massive win helped Liverpool go five points clear of City, and there are no doubts now that the Reds are in the title race.

Victor Osimhen - Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen continues to spread magic on Turkish soil, with two crucial goals in Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Samsunspor. Osimhen is in superb form right now, having scored four goals in his last two games.

Kang In Lee - PSG

Kang In Lee's performance versus Angers was nothing short of fantastic, with the South Korean star scoring twice and assisting once. 20 minutes into the game Lee had already scored two goals and given the Parisian side full control over the game.

After such a great performance, it would be shocking if Kang In Lee didn't receive a place in TOTW 9.

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

The start of the season hasn't been brilliant for Jude Bellingham or Real Madrid, but the English star bounced back against Ossasuna, with one goal and one assist in Real Madrid's 4-0 win.

Real Madrid fans are hoping to see Bellingham replicate this performance week in and week out, while the star midfielder is certainly hoping this is the turning point of his season.

Moise Kean - Fiorentina

At the start of the season, most wouldn't believe that Fiorentina would be competing for the Scudetto, but 12 games into the season Fiorentina is just one point away from leaders Napoli, and Moise Kean is a big reason for that.

Kean had a tremendous game versus Verona, scoring a hat trick and once again showcasing how deadly he is on counter attacks. After such a grat performance it's impossible that Moise Kean doesn't get an inform card this week.

What do you think of our TOT9 predictions? Which player do you think will be in TOTW 9? Let us know in the comments below!