FC 25 - TOTW 9 Leaks Reveal Astonishing Cards

The FC 25 TOTW 9 has been leaked, and as expected, it brings some spectacular cards. This is the best TOTW squad in a very long time, as it includes world-class players, something the latest TOTW squads have lacked.

TOTW 9 has plenty of cards with astonishing attributes, with the two main ones being Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah, which showcases just how good this TOTW squad is.

Without further ado, let's find out what players FC 25 TOTW 9 will bring to Ultimate Team.

FC 25 TOTW 9 Leaks

FC 25 TOTW 9 is headlined by Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah, but there are many other great cards in the TOTW 9 squad, including Saint-Maximin and Katoto.

Credit: @FutSheriff

As mentioned above, most of the TOTW 9 cards have spectacular attributes and great PlayStyles, making them great additions to most Ultimate Team squads.

Cards such as Bellingham, Salah, Saint-Maximin, and Katoto, are just some cards every FC 25 player will desperately want to get their hands on, as they can significantly upgrade most squads in the game.

Since TOTW 9 has so many great cards, with some even being considered FC 25 meta cards, we expect the best cards in the promo to be quite expensive. But that's understandable, at the end of the day, if you want quality you have to pay for it.

All FC 25 TOTW 9 Leaked Cards

Here are all the FC 25 TOTW 9 leaked cards so far:

91 OVR Jude Bellingham

90 OVR Mohamed Salah

89 OVR Katoto

86 OVR Di Maria

85 OVR Cucurella

84 OVR Saint-Maximin

We except the remaining FC 25 TOTW 9 cards to be leaked soon. This article will be updated with that information as soon as it's available, so make sure to bookmark it.