FC 25 TOTW 8 Predictions

A new week is upon us which means fresh FC 25 Ultimate Team content is also on the way in the form of TOTW 8.

While it remains early days in the world of FC 25, the weekly informs drop has already produced some incredible cards, and the eighth installment will likely continue the trend.

TOTW 8 Predictions

It has been another action-packed week of football, and several standout performances around the world mean Team of the Week 8 is shaping up to be a cracker.

FC 25 TOTW

Although some weeks have been better than others when it comes to the cards on offer, Ultimate Team players have still been treated to some fantastic TOTW items during the FC 25 cycle so far, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Vini Jr, Harry Kane, and more becoming available in packs.

However, the time has come for some new names to be rewarded with upgraded cards, and we've predicted five players who could be in contention to make TOTW 8 below!

Viktor Gyokeres - Sporting CP

With four goals to his name against C.F. Estrela da Amadora, Viktor Gyokeres' place in TOTW 8 is surely all but secured. The Swedish international just can't stop scoring at the moment, so even if he doesn't somehow feature, we doubt it will be long before he does.

Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich

Bayern continued their fine start to the season as they comfortably beat Union Berlin 3-0 in the Bundesliga. While Harry Kane scored twice, the Englishman was recently included in a TOTW drop, so we've opted to go with Kingsley Coman following his goal and assist.

Kingsley Coman

Dominic Solanke - Tottenham Hotspur

It's been somewhat of a slow start to Dominic Solanke's Spurs career, but the striker showed exactly why they paid big money for him as he scored twice in an emphatic 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo - Watford

Viktor Gyokeres wasn't the only player to find the back of the net on four occasions this week as Watford's Vakoun Issouf Bayo followed suit against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship. To make it even more impressive, the 27-year-old scored all four in just 30 second-half minutes.

Wu Lei - Shanghai Port

Last but not least is Chinese Super League star Wu Lei, who scored two goals and assisted a further two as he helped his side secure the league title against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

That brings us to the end of our FC 25 Team of the Week 8 predictions. Do you agree with our selections, and who else would you like to see included? Let us know in the comments section below!