FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Dunn SBC, Costs & Solution

After the Angel Gomes, Sterling, Swanson, and Di Lorenzo SBC, the Total Rush Dunn SBC has now arrived at FC 25, introducing yet another great card from the promo.
The Total Rush Dunn SBC card has some great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and many roles. It's a must-have card for players with an NWSL squad, as it's the best midfielder from the league in FC 25 right now.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.
Total Rush Dunn SBC Cheapest Solutions
As mentioned above, this card possesses incredible attributes, with 90 pace, 87 dribbling, 81 shooting, 85 passing, 80 defending, and 82 physicality. This makes it a great all-around card, as it can have a huge impact on both sides of the field, which is exactly what players want from a midfielder.
The card has the Rapid, Flair, Quick Step, Relentless, and Acrobatic PlayStyles. When it comes to roles, it has the Half-Winger+, Wide Playmaker+, and Winger+ roles.
To get their hands on this fantastic card, and many pakcs, players need to submit six squads.
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
83 Rated
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
United States
Requirements:
- United States Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
84 Rated
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
85-Rated
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
85-Rated
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Once players have submitted these six squads, they will earn the coveted Total Rush Dunn SBC card, which is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
Completing this SBC will cost players around 164k coins, which is a reasonable price for such a great card.
As mentioned above, this is a must-do SBC for NWSL fans, but can also be worth completing for players who are looking to upgrade their midfield or add a super sub to their squad.
