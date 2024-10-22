FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Dunn SBC, Costs & Solution

After the Angel Gomes, Sterling, Swanson, and Di Lorenzo SBC, the Total Rush Dunn SBC has now arrived at FC 25, introducing yet another great card from the promo.

The Total Rush Dunn SBC card has some great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and many roles. It's a must-have card for players with an NWSL squad, as it's the best midfielder from the league in FC 25 right now.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

Total Rush Dunn SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this card possesses incredible attributes, with 90 pace, 87 dribbling, 81 shooting, 85 passing, 80 defending, and 82 physicality. This makes it a great all-around card, as it can have a huge impact on both sides of the field, which is exactly what players want from a midfielder.

The card has the Rapid, Flair, Quick Step, Relentless, and Acrobatic PlayStyles. When it comes to roles, it has the Half-Winger+, Wide Playmaker+, and Winger+ roles.

To get their hands on this fantastic card, and many pakcs, players need to submit six squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

83 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

United States

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

United States

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

84 Rated

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

85-Rated

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once players have submitted these six squads, they will earn the coveted Total Rush Dunn SBC card, which is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 164k coins, which is a reasonable price for such a great card.

As mentioned above, this is a must-do SBC for NWSL fans, but can also be worth completing for players who are looking to upgrade their midfield or add a super sub to their squad.