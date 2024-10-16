FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Angel Gomes SBC, Costs & Solution

After the Total Rush Sterling and Swanson SBC, EA Sports FC has now introduced the Total Rush Angel Gomes SBC to FC 25, allowing players to earn a fantastic card of the Lille midfielder.

This card possesses some great attributes, good PlayStyles, and three roles. It's a great card for players who have a Ligue 1 squad in Ultimate Team, as it provides them with an upgrade for the advanced midfielder position.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

Total Rush Angel Gomes SBC Cheapest Solutions

This Angel Gomes SBC card is great and is one of the most well-rounded cards for the advanced midfielder position in FC 25 so far.

It possesses some fantastic attributes, with 84 pace, 87 dribbling, 78 shooting, 83 passing, 80 defending, and 77 physicality. The card also has the Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Technical, Flair, and Trivela PlayStyles.

When it comes to roles, the Angel Gomes SBC card has the Box-to-Box+, Half Winger+, and the Playmaker+ roles.

To complete this SBC, and get their hands on this great card, and two packs, players need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

England

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these two squads, players will earn the fantastic Total Rush Angel Gomes card and two packs.

Completing this SBC, and securing this amazing advanced midfielder card, will cost players around 20.1k coins.