FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Swanson SBC, Costs & Solution

Another great NWSL card has arrived at Ultimate Team, with the introduction of the FC 25 Total Rush Swanson SBC. This SBC gives NWSL aficionados another great card for their squad and offers FC 25 players a phenomenal super sub card.

The card can also be a fantastic addition to hybrid teams, as it possesses great attributes, solid PlayStyles, and quite a few roles. Paired with the End of an Era Morgan SBC card, it can create a terrifying attacking front.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.

Total Rush Swanson SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Total Rush Swanson SBC card attributes are spectacular, as mentioned above, with the card having 91 pace, 87 dribbling, 83 passing, 85 shooting, and 73 physicality.

It also has good PlaStyles, possessing the Finesse Shot, Technical, Flair, First Touch, and Quick Step.

But that's not all, as the Total Rush Swanson SBC card also has the Inside Forward + and Winger ++ roles. These roles make the card even better in-game.

Players need to submit four squads to get their hands on this fantastic card and some packs.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once players have submitted all four squads, they will earn the incredible Total Rush Swanson SBC, and four packs, which can always contain some good players.

Completing this SBC, and securing this fantastic card, will cost players around 274k coins.