FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Sterling SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has just introduced the first SBC of the Total Rush promo, with the Total Rush Sterling SBC having just landed on FC 25.
This SBC provides players with the chance to get their hands on a fantastic card of the English winger. The card has some great attributes, PlayStyles, and many roles, which makes it a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.
Total Rush Sterling SBC Cheapest Solutions
The Total Rush Sterling SBC card possesses some great attributes, with 90 pace, 88 dribbling, 85 shooting, 80 passing, and 75 physicality. It excels in all the key attributes of a great winger,
This card also has plenty of PlayStyles, having the (insert PlayStyles). It also has (insert number of roles)
To earn this fantastic card of the Total Rush promo, players need to submit four squads. Players will also earn some packs in the process of completing this SBC.
England
Requirements:
- England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Once all four squads have been submitted, players will be able to claim the incredible Total Rush Sterling SBC card, as well as four packs.
This SBC will cost players around 260k coins to complete, making it quite an expensive SBC.
