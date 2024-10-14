FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Sterling SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has just introduced the first SBC of the Total Rush promo, with the Total Rush Sterling SBC having just landed on FC 25.

This SBC provides players with the chance to get their hands on a fantastic card of the English winger. The card has some great attributes, PlayStyles, and many roles, which makes it a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

Total Rush Sterling SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Total Rush Sterling SBC card possesses some great attributes, with 90 pace, 88 dribbling, 85 shooting, 80 passing, and 75 physicality. It excels in all the key attributes of a great winger,

To earn this fantastic card of the Total Rush promo, players need to submit four squads. Players will also earn some packs in the process of completing this SBC.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once all four squads have been submitted, players will be able to claim the incredible Total Rush Sterling SBC card, as well as four packs.

This SBC will cost players around 260k coins to complete, making it quite an expensive SBC.