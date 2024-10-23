FC 25 - How to Complete Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC, Costs & Solution

After introducing the Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC, and revealing TOTW 6, EA Sports FC has introduced the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.

This SBC allows players to earn five great packs, and a chance to upgrade their squad in the process. With Fut Champions just around the corner, this can be a great way for players to upgrade their squad.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the FC 25 Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.

Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC allows players to earn a total of five packs, which can contain some fantastic cards, and help users upgrade their squads.

Players will need to submit a total of four squads, with each one being built around two different leagues, just like the SBC name indicates.

Libertadores & Sudamericana

Requirements:

Libertadores or Sudamericana Players: Exactly 11 Players

Players from the same Club: Min. 6 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Max. Silver

Team Rating: Min. 60

Total Chemistry: Min. 10

Squad:

Libertadores & Sudamericana

Reward:

Small Prime Silver Players Pack

Serie BKT & 2. Bundesliga

Requirements:

Serie BKT or Bundesliga 2 Players: Exactly 11 Players

Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 62

Total Chemistry: Min. 10

Squad:

Serie BKT & 2. Bundesliga

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 2 BKT & LALIGA HyperMotion

Requirements:

Ligue 2 BKT or LALIGA HYPERMOTION Players: Exactly 11 Players

Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 68

Total Chemistry: Min. 10

Squad:

Ligue 2 BKT & LALIGA HyperMotion

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

MLS & EFL Championship

Requirements:

MLS or EFL Championship Players: Exactly 11 Players

Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11

Gold Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 6 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 74

Total Chemistry: Min. 10

Squad:

MLS & EFL Championship

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these four squads, players will earn five packs, which will hopefully contain some fantastic players, perhaps even some meta players.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 10.3k coins.