FC 25 - How to Complete Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC, Costs & Solution

After introducing the Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC, and revealing TOTW 6, EA Sports FC has introduced the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.
This SBC allows players to earn five great packs, and a chance to upgrade their squad in the process. With Fut Champions just around the corner, this can be a great way for players to upgrade their squad.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the FC 25 Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.
Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solutions
As mentioned above, the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC allows players to earn a total of five packs, which can contain some fantastic cards, and help users upgrade their squads.
Players will need to submit a total of four squads, with each one being built around two different leagues, just like the SBC name indicates.
Libertadores & Sudamericana
Requirements:
- Libertadores or Sudamericana Players: Exactly 11 Players
- Players from the same Club: Min. 6 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Max. Silver
- Team Rating: Min. 60
- Total Chemistry: Min. 10
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Silver Players Pack
Serie BKT & 2. Bundesliga
Requirements:
- Serie BKT or Bundesliga 2 Players: Exactly 11 Players
- Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 62
- Total Chemistry: Min. 10
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Ligue 2 BKT & LALIGA HyperMotion
Requirements:
- Ligue 2 BKT or LALIGA HYPERMOTION Players: Exactly 11 Players
- Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 68
- Total Chemistry: Min. 10
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
MLS & EFL Championship
Requirements:
- MLS or EFL Championship Players: Exactly 11 Players
- Players from the same Club: Max. 1 in your Starting 11
- Gold Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Min. 6 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 74
- Total Chemistry: Min. 10
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
After submitting these four squads, players will earn five packs, which will hopefully contain some fantastic players, perhaps even some meta players.
Completing this SBC will cost players around 10.3k coins.
