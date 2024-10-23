FC 25 - TOTW 6 Available Now ft. Kane & Suárez

TOTW 6 has arrived at FC 25, and while it's not the most impressive squad the promo has delivered, it still introduced some fantastic cards.

This week's squad is headlined by Kane, Karchaoui, and Pedri, who have some great attributes and PlayStyles. Unfortunately, most of the TOTW 6 cards aren't special, and when compared to the TOTW 1 or TOTW 2 cards are clearly subpar.

Without further ado, let's find out all the players in TOTW 6

FC 25 TOTW 6

As mentioned above, TOTW 6 has a handful of great cards, while the rest are mediocre, and will most likely only be used as fodder for SBCs.

Kane, Karchaoui, Pedri, Diaby, and Alex Berenguer, are the cards every player wants to get their hands on. These cards possess astonishing attributes, great PlaySTyles, and some of the best roles++ at their respective positions.

The five cards mentioned above would be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially as super subs, even if none of them can be considered a meta player.

The best TOTW 6 cards will be quite expensive, and not all players will be able to afford them, especially before the upcoming Fut Champions. However, these cards are expected to drop in price once Fut Champions ends.

All FC 25 TOTW 6 Players

Here are all the TOTW 6 players:

91 OVR Kane

88 OVR Karchaoui

87 OVR Pedri

85 OVR Gvardiol

85 OVR Orban

85 OVR Icardi

85 OVR Diaby

84 OVR Chawinga

84 OVR Alex Berenguer

84 OVR Suárez

83 OVR Hojbjerg

82 OVR Jones

82 OVR Kalulu

82 OVR Colpani

82 OVR Otermin

81 OVR Verbruggen

81 OVR Doughty

80 OVR Osman

80 OVR Jakoliš

80 OVR Kone

80 OVR Al Sahafi

80 OVR Weidauer

80 OVR Fabio Abreu

What do you think about FC 25 TOTW 6? Is there a player you are hoping to pull from a pack?

Let us know in the comments below!