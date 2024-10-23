FC 25 - TOTW 6 Available Now ft. Kane & Suárez

TOTW 6 has arrived at FC 25, and while it's not the most impressive squad the promo has delivered, it still introduced some fantastic cards.
This week's squad is headlined by Kane, Karchaoui, and Pedri, who have some great attributes and PlayStyles. Unfortunately, most of the TOTW 6 cards aren't special, and when compared to the TOTW 1 or TOTW 2 cards are clearly subpar.
Without further ado, let's find out all the players in TOTW 6
FC 25 TOTW 6
As mentioned above, TOTW 6 has a handful of great cards, while the rest are mediocre, and will most likely only be used as fodder for SBCs.
Kane, Karchaoui, Pedri, Diaby, and Alex Berenguer, are the cards every player wants to get their hands on. These cards possess astonishing attributes, great PlaySTyles, and some of the best roles++ at their respective positions.
The five cards mentioned above would be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially as super subs, even if none of them can be considered a meta player.
The best TOTW 6 cards will be quite expensive, and not all players will be able to afford them, especially before the upcoming Fut Champions. However, these cards are expected to drop in price once Fut Champions ends.
All FC 25 TOTW 6 Players
Here are all the TOTW 6 players:
- 91 OVR Kane
- 88 OVR Karchaoui
- 87 OVR Pedri
- 85 OVR Gvardiol
- 85 OVR Orban
- 85 OVR Icardi
- 85 OVR Diaby
- 84 OVR Chawinga
- 84 OVR Alex Berenguer
- 84 OVR Suárez
- 83 OVR Hojbjerg
- 82 OVR Jones
- 82 OVR Kalulu
- 82 OVR Colpani
- 82 OVR Otermin
- 81 OVR Verbruggen
- 81 OVR Doughty
- 80 OVR Osman
- 80 OVR Jakoliš
- 80 OVR Kone
- 80 OVR Al Sahafi
- 80 OVR Weidauer
- 80 OVR Fabio Abreu
What do you think about FC 25 TOTW 6? Is there a player you are hoping to pull from a pack?
Let us know in the comments below!
