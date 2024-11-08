FC 25 - How To Complete the Centurions Nunez SBC, Costs & Solution

The Centurios promo has arrived at FC 25 and it introduced a lot of content to Ultimate Team, with the Centurions Nunez SBC being apart of it.

This is among the best SBC's relased on FC 25 so far, as it introduces an astonishing card, with spectacualr attributes and PlayStyles, that put it in the FC 25 meta cards category.

The Centurions Nunez SBC card is a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad, and can help players reach their goal in the upcoming FUT Champions.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this incredible SBC.

Centurions Nunez SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Centurions Nunez SBC has some of the best attributes of all the strikers in FC 25, with a spectacular 93 pace, 87 shooting, 78 passing, 83 dribbling, and a astonishing 89 physicality.

With these attributes, Centurions Nunez can easily outpace or overpower defenders, is deadly in front of goal, at least much more that in reality, and can use it's dribbling ability to create separation from defenders.

But this card doesn't have only tremendous attributes, it also has great PlayStyles and roles. Centurions Nunez possesses the Quick Step+, Relentless, Acrobatic, Rapid, Bruiser, and Power Shot PlayStyles. As for roles, it has the Poacher+, Advanced Forward+, and Target Forward++ roles.

These PlayStyles and roles make this card even better, turning a great card into a spectacualr one, that can solve players goal scoring problems, and change the momentum of a game on its own.

To complete this SBC and earn this fantastic card, you will need to submit five squads.

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Liverpool

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the five squads, players will earn the amazing Centurions Nunez card, as well as five packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 274k coins, making it an affordable SBC, especially considering the great card it provides.

What do you think of this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!