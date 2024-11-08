An ocean of content has arrived at FC 25 today, with EA Sports FC releasing the Centurions Team 1, adding the Centurions Nunez SBC, and introducing the Centurions Gaetane Thiney Objective.

This objective allows players to earn a card of the Centurions promo for free, and not just any card, as the Centurions Gaetane Thiney card possesses good attributes and can be a great addition to many squads.

So let's find out how to complete the Centurions Gaetane Thiney Objective.

FC 25 Centurions Gaetane Thiney Objective Guide

The Centurions Gaetane Thiney card has great attributes, with 82 pace, 85 shooting, 88 passing, 87 dribbling, and 81 physicality.

It's not the best card in the Centurions promo, nor can it be compared with the best cards in Centurions Team 1. However, it's a very well-rounded card, especially for an attacking midfielder, and can be a great addition to French squads.

This card has the First Touch+, Flair, Technical, Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles, some of the best for a CAM in FC 25. It also has the Shadow Striker+, Half-Winger+, Playmaker+, and Playmaker++ roles, which make it even better.

Since you can get your hands on this card for free, you should definitely complete this objective. In the worst-case scenario, you get a high-rated card to use in upcoming SBCs.

To earn this card, as well as four packs, and 1500 season points, you simply need to complete four challenges.

Thread the Needle

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Reward:

75+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Bleu Blitz

Requirements:

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using a player from Arkema Première Ligue.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Credit: Play 10 Rewards

Play 10

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 2 players from Arkema Première Ligue in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 SP

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 2 players from Arkema Première Ligue in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 SP

After completing all four challenges, you will be able to redeem the 86 OVR Centurions Gaetane Thiney card and add it to your Ultimate Team squad. You will also earn four packs and 1500 season points in the process.

What do you think of the Centurions Gaetane Thiney card? Will you be completing this objective? Let us know in the comments below!