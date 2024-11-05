FC 25 - TOTW 8 Leaks Reveal Spectacular Cards

As usual, the best EA Sports FC leakers have leaked yet another FC 25 TOTW, this time revealing all the players TOTW 8 will bring to Ultimate Team.

While TOTW 8 isn't the best TOTW promo of FC 25, it will still introduce some fantastic cards to the game. Gyökeres and Diani headline the promo, which has a handful of great strikers and wingers.

So let's find out all the players coming in TOTW 8 according to the leakers.

FC 25 TOTW 8 Leaked

FC 25 TOTW 8 is headlined by Gyökeres, Diani, and Solanke, who are the three best players in the promo and possess some great attributes, Gyökeres and Diani especially.

Apart from Gyökeres, Diani, Solanke, Dani Olmo, and Frattesi, most players are subpar, especially when compared with the cards from promos such as Trailblazers, Total Rush, or the upcoming Centurions promo.

Most of the cards in TOTW 8 are expected to be quite affordable, as they don't possess incredible attributes or PlayStyles. However, Gyökeres, Diani, and Dani Olmo might cost a good amount of coins.

All FC 25 TOTW 8 Leaked Players

Here are all the FC 25 TOTW 8 leaked players so far:

89 OVR Diani

86 OVR Gyökeres

Solanke

Kundananji

Dani Olmo

Batlle

Frattesi

Kubo

Delprato

Hato

Kerkez

The remaining TOTW 8 players are expected to be leaked soon. We will update this article as soon as more information about TOTW 8 is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

What do you think of TOTW 8? Is there any player you want to add to your squad? Let us know in the comments below.