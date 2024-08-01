FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has introduced more content from the FUTTIES, adding the FC 24 FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC to Ultimate Team, and giving players a chance to get a card from the legendary Portuguese center-back.

This FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho has some fantastic attributes and will make your defense impenetrable. It's also a great card to have in your squad if you are a Chelsa fan.

FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC card possesses some fantastic attributes, such as 98 defending, 93 physical, 92 pace, 88 dribbling, and 87 passing.

This card also has some great PlayStyles, like Jockey+, Antecipate+, Acrobatic+, and Aerial+. Furthermore, there are only a handful of cards as good as this one.

To get this card, players will need to submit two squads.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Portugal

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Once you have submitted these two squads, you will be able to get your hands on this amazing FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC card and add it to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 65.8k coins.

What do you think of this FUTTIES SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

