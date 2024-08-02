FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Andrew Robertson SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC continues the trend of introducing FUTTIES content, as the FC 24 FUTTIES Andrew Robertson SBC has just arrived at Ultimate Team.

This SBC allows players to earn a fantastic cad of the Liverpool and Scottish star left-back, which will be a great addition to most squads in the game.

The card possesses some fantastic attributes and PlayStyles, which makes it one of the best in the game in its position.

FUTTIES Andrew Robertson SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this FUTTIES Andrew Robertson SBC card possesses some astonishing attributes, such as 97 pace, 95 defending, 93 passing, 92 dribbling, 92 physical, and a high/high work rate.

Furthermore, it also has some great PlayStyles, like Whipped Pass+, Slide Tackle+, Rapid+, and Relentless+.

To get this amazing card, players will need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these two squads, players will finally be able to get their hands on this incredible FUTTIES Andrew Robertson SBC and add it to their Ultime Team, for around 78k coins.

What do you think of the FUTTIES Andrew Robertson SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

