EA FC 25 TOTW 10 Revealed - A Well-rounded TOTW Squad With a Handful of Fantastic Cards

The EA FC 25 TOTW 10 has finally been officially revealed, and just like the leaks suggested, it introduces a handful of great cards with many other solid ones.

TOTW 10 might not be the best TOTW squad of EA FC 25, but it's certainly not the worst, as Erling Haaland, Patri Guijarro, and Cristiano Ronaldo headline the squad.

There are many other good cards in TOTW 10, so let's take a look a them.

EA FC 25 TOTW 10

As mentioned above, the EA FC 25 TOTW 10 has just arrived at Ultimate Team, bringing with it some good cards.

Erling Haaland, Patri Guijarro, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Horan, are the best cards in the promo. With some astonishing attributes, they will be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

But there are other decent cards in TOTW 10, such as Geyse, Dumfries, Kirby, Tonali, and Brahim Diaz. These cards might not be among the most meta cards in EA FC 25, but they possess good attributes and can be useful as super subs.

The remaining TOTW 10 cards are fodder, as they are subpar to most cards from other promos such as Centurions, Trailblazers, or Track Stars cards. At least they can still be useful for upcoming SBCs.

All EA FC 25 TOTW 10 Cards

Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 10 cards.

92 OVR Erling Haaland

89 OVR Patri Guijarro

88 OVR Horan

87 OVR Cristiano Ronaldo

86 OVR Geyse

86 OVR Gouiri

86 OVR Marta

86 OVR Bronze

86 OVR Kirby

86 OVR Kingsbury

86 OVR Doorsoun

86 OVR Sandro Tonali

86 OVR Denzel Dumfries

85 OVR Brahim Díaz

84 OVR Lucas Digne

84 OVR Taremi

83 OVR Chacon

83 OVR Ayoze Pérez

83 OVR Mathías Olivera

83 OVR Sanabria

83 OVR Palma

83 OVR Garbett

83 OVR Segovia

What do you think about TOTW 10? Is this the most well-rounded TOTW squad of EA FC 25? Which player do you want to add to your squad?

Let us know in the comments below!