EA FC 25 TOTW 10 Revealed - A Well-rounded TOTW Squad With a Handful of Fantastic Cards

The EA FC 25 TOTW 10 has finally been officially revealed, and just like the leaks suggested, it introduces a handful of great cards with many other solid ones.
TOTW 10 might not be the best TOTW squad of EA FC 25, but it's certainly not the worst, as Erling Haaland, Patri Guijarro, and Cristiano Ronaldo headline the squad.
There are many other good cards in TOTW 10, so let's take a look a them.
EA FC 25 TOTW 10
As mentioned above, the EA FC 25 TOTW 10 has just arrived at Ultimate Team, bringing with it some good cards.
Erling Haaland, Patri Guijarro, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Horan, are the best cards in the promo. With some astonishing attributes, they will be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.
But there are other decent cards in TOTW 10, such as Geyse, Dumfries, Kirby, Tonali, and Brahim Diaz. These cards might not be among the most meta cards in EA FC 25, but they possess good attributes and can be useful as super subs.
The remaining TOTW 10 cards are fodder, as they are subpar to most cards from other promos such as Centurions, Trailblazers, or Track Stars cards. At least they can still be useful for upcoming SBCs.
All EA FC 25 TOTW 10 Cards
Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 10 cards.
- 92 OVR Erling Haaland
- 89 OVR Patri Guijarro
- 88 OVR Horan
- 87 OVR Cristiano Ronaldo
- 86 OVR Geyse
- 86 OVR Gouiri
- 86 OVR Marta
- 86 OVR Bronze
- 86 OVR Kirby
- 86 OVR Kingsbury
- 86 OVR Doorsoun
- 86 OVR Sandro Tonali
- 86 OVR Denzel Dumfries
- 85 OVR Brahim Díaz
- 84 OVR Lucas Digne
- 84 OVR Taremi
- 83 OVR Chacon
- 83 OVR Ayoze Pérez
- 83 OVR Mathías Olivera
- 83 OVR Sanabria
- 83 OVR Palma
- 83 OVR Garbett
- 83 OVR Segovia
What do you think about TOTW 10? Is this the most well-rounded TOTW squad of EA FC 25? Which player do you want to add to your squad?
Let us know in the comments below!