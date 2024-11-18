FC 25 TOTW 10 Predictions Ft. Haaland & Ronaldo

A new week is here which means a fresh set of informs will be making its way to FC 25 Ultimate Team in the form of TOTW 10.

It may have been the international break, but that hasn't stopped some of the game's biggest stars from stepping up for their countries and putting on a show to potentially line up one of the best Team of the Week drops in FC 25 yet!

FC 25 TOTW 10 Predictions

While the international break isn't everyone's cup of tea, some entertaining clashes have taken place around the world over the past week, and there's still some more to come before TOTW 10 arrives on Wednesday.

FC 25 TOTW

Meanwhile, it's all been about club duty for the Women, with stars from Barcelona and Lyon taking center stage with some standout performances.

With that said, we've predicted five players who could be in contention to make the next TOTW squad below!

Erling Haaland - Norway

As far as expectations are concerned, you could say it's been an underwhelming run for Erling Haaland in recent weeks, scoring just twice in Manchester City's last eight games in all competitions. However, Haaland appears to have returned to the lethal striker we all know having scored four goals and provided one assist for Norway during the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

He may still have one game to play, but it's already been a solid international break for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, with the Al-Nassr man scoring twice and assisting another in an emphatic 5-1 win over Poland. Something tells us he's not done yet, either!

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lindsey Horan - Lyon

Having already been on international duty recently, it was all about league action for the Women as they took to the pitch for their respective clubs. One of the easiest picks for TOTW 10 is Lindsey Horan, who found the back of the net four times as Lyon thrashed AS Saint-Etienne 11-0 in the Division 1 Feminine.

Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona

Sticking with the Women, Barcelona continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable 4-0 win over Real Madrid. Although there were a few impressive displays, Patricia Guijarro is our pick of the bunch having scored twice.

Florian Wirtz - Germany

Last but not least we have one of the most exciting talents coming out of Germany, Florian Wirtz. Along with his teammates, Wirtz put on a show against Bosnia and Herzegovina as they came out 7-0 winners, with the Bayer Leverkusen star scoring twice and providing an assist. Arsenal's Kai Havertz is also in with a shout of featuring in TOTW 10, but we feel Wirtz just edges it on this occasion.

Florian Wirtz

That brings us to the end of our FC 25 Team of the Week 10 predictions. Do you agree with our selections, and who else would you like to see make the final cut? Let us know in the comments section below!