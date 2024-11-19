EA FC 25 - TOTW 10 Leaks Reveal Spectacular Cards

The EA FC 25 TOTW 10 has been leaked, which doesn't come as a surprise, with the leaks revealing some fantastic cards the promo will introduce to Ultimate Team.

TOTW 9 revitalized the promo, introducing the best EA FC 25 TOTW squad in a very long time. TOTW 10 follows in its footsteps, bringing an amazing squad, which is headlined by Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

So let's find out all the TOTW 10 players.

EA FC 25 TOTW 10 Leaks

According to many reliable EA Sports FC leakers, TOTW 10 is headlined by Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo. The squad includes other great players, such as Sandro Tonali, Dumfries, and Mathías Olivera.

It's expected that many of the TOTW 10 cards will have spectacular attributes, especially the Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Sandro Tonali cards.

While there will still be a good amount of fodder cards, as usual, TOTW 10 is still much better than many of the previous TOTW squads as it introduces cards that are a great addition to most squads.

Unfortunately, most of these cards don't compare with the Track Stars, Centurions, or even Trailblazers cards. On the flip side, they are much cheaper, and some have solid attributes.

So if you are looking to upgrade your squad for the upcoming FUT Champions, make sure you at least consider some of the TOTW 10 cards. Even if most don't make your starting 11, some can still be great super subs.

All EA FC 25 TOTW 10 Leaked Cards

Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 10 leaked cards so far.

Erling Haaland

87 OVR Cristiano Ronaldo

Sandro Tonali

Denzel Dumfries

Lucas Digne

Mathías Olivera

Mehdi Taremi

Amine Gouiri

Brahim Díaz

Ayoze Pérez

More cards will be revealed soon, and we will update this article as soon as that information is made available.

What do you think of the TOTW 10 squad? Is there any card from TOTW 10 you want to get your hands on?

Let us know in the comments below!