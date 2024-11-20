EA FC 25 - How To Complete Showdown Kouassi SBC, Costs & Solution

On the day it introduced the Angelina Showdown SBC, EA Sports FC also added the Showdown Kouassi SBC to EA FC 25.

This card possesses some great attributes and good PlayStyles, which gives you the chance to add a great winger to your Ultimate Team squad.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Showdown Kouassi SBC.

EA FC 25 Showdown Kouassi SBC Cheapest Solution

As mentioned above, the Showdown Kouassi SBC card has some good attributes, such as 95 pace, 85 shooting, 78 passing, 85 dribbling, and 75 physicality.

It has the Quick Step+, Relentless, Acrobatic, Technical, Rapid, and Power Shot PlayStyles. Some of these PlayStyles are among the best in EA FC 25 and are perfect for wingers.

As for roles, the Showdown Kouassi SBC card has the Inside Forward+, Target Forward+, Wide Midfielder+, and Wide Playmaker++ roles. These are also among the best in the game.

To complete this SBC and earn this card, you only need to submit two squads.

82 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

82 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the two squads, you will be able to claim this great Showdown Kouassi SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this good card to your squad will cost you around 29k coins. This is an affordable SBC, that offers a good card, so you should consider completing it.

What do you think of the Showdown Kouassi SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!