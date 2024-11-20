EA FC 25 - How To Complete Angelina Showdown SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Angelina Showdown SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to earn a well-rounded card from the Orlando Pride midfielder.

This card has some good attributes and great PlayStyles, excelling on defense and ball control. It's not an EA FC 25 meta card, but it can still be a solid addition to many squads.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Angelina Showdown SBC.

EA FC 25 Angelina Showdown SBC Cheapest Solution

The Angelina Showdown SBC card has good attributes, possessing 84 pace, 78 shooting, 85 passing, 86 dribbling, 80 defending, and 81 physicality.

It has the Technical+, First Touch, Intercept, Slide Tackle, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles to have on a midfielder card.

This card also has the Deep-Lying Playmaker+, Inside Forward+, Holding+, and Box-To-Box++ roles.

To complete this SBC and get your hands on this solid card, you will need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Brazil

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the two squads, you will be able to claim the Angelina Showdown SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this card to your squad will cost you around 29k coins. This is an affordable SBC, that offers a decent card, so you should consider completing it.

What do you think of the Angelina Showdown SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!