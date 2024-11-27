EA FC 25 - How To Complete Ramy Bensebaini Showdown SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Ramy Bensebaini Showdown SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to earn a great card from the Borussia Dortmund left-back.

This card has some good attributes, splendid PlayStyles, and many roles. It's a great addition to any Bundesliga squad, and you can pair it with the Hiroki Ito Showdown card.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Ramy Bensebaini Showdown SBC.

EA FC 25 Ramy Bensebaini Showdown SBC Cheapest Solution

The EA FC 25 Ramy Bensebaini Showdown SBC card has good attributes, having 88 pace, 77 shooting, 80 passing, 86 dribbling, 84 defending, and 84 physical.

It has the Quick Step, Aerial, Bruiser, Slide Tackle, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles. These PlayStyles are great for a left-back, especially the Quick Step and Bruiser ones.

As for roles, the EA FC 25 Ramy Bensebaini Showdown SBC card has the Wingback++, Fullback+, Defender+, and Stopper+ roles.

You need to submit three squads to complete this SBC.

Borussia Dortmund

Requirements:

Borussia Dortmund Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Borussia Dortmund

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these three squads you can claim the Ramy Bensebaini Showdown SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this great card to your squad, will cost you around 51k coins. This affordable SBC offers a solid card, which makes it worth completing.

What do you think of the EA FC 25 Ramy Bensebaini Showdown SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!