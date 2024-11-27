EA FC 25 - How To Complete Hiroki Ito Showdown SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has just introduced the EA FC 25 Hiroki Ito Showdown SBC to Ultimate Team, giving you a chance to earn a great card from the Bayern center-back.

This card has some great attributes, good PlayStyles, and plenty of roles. It's a great addition to any Bundesliga squad, especially because it can also play as a left-back.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Hiroki Ito Showdown SBC.

EA FC 25 Hiroki Ito Showdown SBC Cheapest Solution

As mentioned above, the Hiroki Ito Showdown SBC card has some great attributes, such as 85 pace, 78 passing, 80 dribbling, 87 defending, and 83 physical.

It has the Jockey, Block, Power Header, and Incisive Pass PlayStyles, all great PlayStyles for a center-back and a left-back.

When it comes to roles, the Hiroki Ito Showdown SBC card has the Defender++, Stopper+, Ball-Playing Defender+, and Fullback+ roles.

To complete this SBC you will need to submit three squads.

FC Bayern München

Requirements:

FC Bayern München Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

FC Bayern München

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these two squads you can claim the Hiroki Ito Showdown SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this great card to your squad, will cost you around 51.1k coins. This affordable SBC offers a solid card, which makes it worth completing, especially if you have plenty of fodder.

What do you think of the Hiroki Ito Showdown SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!